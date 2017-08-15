Search is on for Orangeburg laundromat suspect

The unidentified person caused more than $500 in damage and stole cash.

Credit: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after equipment at a local laundromat was damaged.

Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says at some point early Monday, August 14, an unidentified male broke into a dryer causing more than $500 in damage and stealing a quantity of change.

The business’s camera system captured the incident.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

