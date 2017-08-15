ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after equipment at a local laundromat was damaged.
Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says at some point early Monday, August 14, an unidentified male broke into a dryer causing more than $500 in damage and stealing a quantity of change.
The business’s camera system captured the incident.
Search is on for Orangeburg laundromat suspect
Search is on for Orangeburg laundromat suspect x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.