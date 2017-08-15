Resolution against hate introduced by Mayor Tecklenburg

Charleston, S.C.—Tonight, Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg asked that the following resolution be added to the August 15, 2017 City Council agenda: the final resolution was approved unanimously by city council.

“Whereas, we hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; and,

Whereas, here in the United States, the words “We the People” are spoken not in the hushed whispers of a select few, but in the united voice of every American from every background and every walk of life, regardless of status or station; and,

Whereas, racism is an affront to the ideals of our nation and the conscience of our citizens; and,

Whereas, Charleston is a community with a spirit of inclusion where we celebrate and honor our diversity; and,

Whereas, the same freedom of speech that allows even the most offensive views to be expressed also protects our right to condemn those views in the clearest and plainest language possible all while done peacefully; and,

Whereas, the Ku Klux Klan, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists and other hate groups do not represent the opinions and values of the people of Charleston; and,

Whereas, on Saturday, August 12, 2017 the people of Charlottesville, Virginia endured an act of racist violence causing harm to many and claiming the life of at least three; and,

Whereas, the messages fueling the violence in Charlottesville were ones of anger, hatred, and bigotry that stand in contrast with the values that founded this nation and hold no place in society; and,

Whereas, Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer has forcefully condemned this act of violence, the city of Charleston reinforces his message that the hateful actions of some cannot, and will not, unravel the American spirit, nor will they divide us; and,

Whereas, in the aftermath of this hateful display, the people of Charleston stand shoulder to shoulder with those in Charlottesville and across the country, united against those who seek to divide us;

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Mayor and Councilmembers of Charleston, in City Council assembled, on behalf of ourselves and all our citizens, do hereby reject the message of all hate groups; renounce racism, white supremacy, anti-Semitism, the KKK, neo-Nazis, domestic terrorism and hatred; declare that those who want to spread hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the city of Charleston; and commit to ensuring that Charleston remains a place of love and grace, where hate is not, and will never be, welcome.”

