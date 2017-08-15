Police responding to reported shooting in North Charleston

By Published:

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are responding to reports of a shooting.

According to dispatchers from the Charleston County 911 Center, the call for the incident came in at 4:06 a.m.

They tell News 2, police are heading to the 3800 block of Rivers Avenue.

This is a developing story, we have sent a news 2 crew to the scene to gather more information.

