CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Branch of the NAACP will hold a news conference, Tuesday morning.

The briefing will be held at the organization’s Branch Office at 81 Columbus Street, on August 15.

We’re told a statement will be released on the recent racist terrorism in Charlottesville, Virginia and on how The South Carolina Legislature should respond to that event in a way that makes South Carolina a more equitable and progressive state.

The conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m.