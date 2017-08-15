Man wanted following shoplifting incident at Charleston liquor store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a shoplifting suspect.

Authorities say Gregory Lamar Noisette is responsible for a shoplifting incident at a liquor store on East Bay Street.

No other information has been released about the incident.

If you have any information, contact Investigator D. Duquette at 843-579-6433 or duquetted@charleston-sc.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

