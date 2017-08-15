Man tries to conceal weapon from police; now facing several charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Ladson man is facing drug charges following a disturbance at a North Charleston business.

Alonte Williams, of Ladson, is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and unlawful possession of prescribed narcotic.

Authorities say on Monday, August 14, officers were dispatched to a Rivers Avenue business in reference to a disturbance.

We’re told officers found the suspects in the parking lot. During the investigation, a marijuana-like odor was smelled from the vehicle.

While authorities were speaking with the people inside of the vehicle, we’re told Williams retrieved a handgun from his waistband and tried to conceal the weapon from officers.

He was then detained.

Fourteen pills labeled Xanx was found on him.

