How to find solar eclipse glasses in the Lowcountry

(WCBD/WSPA) — If you’ve been struggling to find safety glasses for the eclipse, you’re not alone.

The thousands of free glasses News 2 and Shades of Charleston were giving out are gone, and many retailers selling the glasses are sold out.

You may have seen some steep prices online at sites like Amazon. “You can get them on Amazon for an exorbitant price,” Chet Sydek said.

He said he has gone to eight stores and found nothing. “The only thing I can count on right now is shear luck,” he said.

Fortunately, we’ve learned the Charleston Area Visitors Bureau have them at the North Charleston and downtown Charleston Vistors Center locations. We’re told are $1 each.

Charleston County Public Library is distributing free glasses to patrons. Officials say they are in limited supply and are being distributed on various dates at each branch. Some locations are also requiring participation in programs/events in order to redeem glasses.

Eclipse Glasses will be also available at East Cooper Medical Center from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, August 14 – Friday, August 18. One pair of eclipse glasses per person will be available, while supplies last.

Whatever you do, make sure you get eclipse glasses approved by NASA. They have the ISO logo and a reputable manufacturer. Click this link to see a list of those manufacturers.

Also check for this: “When you put them on you should be able to see absolutely nothing, even if I look at a bare frosted bulb, I can see absolutely nothing through them,” said Grant Brown with the GHS Eye Institute in Spartanburg. “You should only be able to see the sun or maybe, a bare filament on a clear light bulb, and it should be extremely dim,” he added.