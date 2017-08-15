Horry County officers honored for helping vet with PTSD through ‘crisis’ moment

WBTW STAFF Published:
Horry County Police reports Corporal David Langlais and Patrolman First Class CJ Mullinax were selected as the officers of the month for the south precinct. (Image Source: HCPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two Horry County Police officers were selected as officers of the month for June for the South Precinct after their actions during a call for a veteran suffering from PTSD showing suicidal tendencies.

Horry County Police reports Corporal David Langlais and Patrolman First Class CJ Mullinax responded to a call on June 11 about a man with a knife who was possibly suicidal. When Cpl. Langlais arrived, the armed man began “walking towards (Cpl. Langlais) in an aggressive manner cutting himself, yelling ‘Kill me, shoot me!’”

Cpl. Langlais began to talk to the man, attempting to calm him down. Pfc. Mullinax arrived on scene and also attempted to speak with the man, who just became more agitated, demanding that the officers shoot him.

Officials credit the two officers with being able to see that the veteran, who suffers from PTSD and is having issues coping with life outside the military, was crying for help. When the man finally dropped the knife, both officers were able to take him into emergency protective custody.

The man and his girlfriend, who witnessed the event, thanked the officers for showing restraint in the moment of crisis.

“Langlais and Mullinax showed genuine concern and compassion for their fellow man when they answered this call for action in an attempt to help save this man’s life and receive the treatment he so desperately needed,” Horry County Police officials say.

