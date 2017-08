GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenwood County inmate has escaped the detention center, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have been searching for the inmate for at least an hour. Bloodhounds and helicopters have aided in the search.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate did not walk off a work detail, but actually escaped the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to release a name, mug shot, and charges for the person that escaped.