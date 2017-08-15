Environmentalist push to protect turtles, court orders seawalls down

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Put in place a few years back to protect millions of dollars worth of property, seawalls on the Isle of Palms and Beaufort County’s Harbor Island will soon come down.

A federal South Carolina judge has ruled the seawalls are a hazard to marine life. The main purpose of the devices, constructed temporarily, is to prevent beach erosion.

The ruling, by U.S. District Court Judge David Norton, cites the seawalls impact on turtles breeding and trying to lay eggs, and favors environmental groups that argue the nesting sites are currently disrupted. A protected species, sea turtle numbers are starting to rebound, mainly due to safeguards mandated along the coast.

“If these sea walls remain, endangered sea turtles will continue to false crawl,” the judge stated, meaning a female sea turtle makes her way from the water up to the beach in an attempt to lay a nest, but instead returns to the ocean without laying eggs.

The South Carolina Wildlife Federation and the Sierra Club filed a legal action to challenge the sea walls as a violation of the Endangered Species Act.

“The court is skeptical that the sea walls are very effective at addressing erosion,” the ruling stated.

Some neighbors disagree and worry about the high seas that sometimes sweep into driveways, over sidewalks, and create a muddy mess. The legal battle is expected to continue and the state will press to try and get the seawalls back up permanently.

“People spend a lot of money on taxes here, investment property, renters come, and they can’t enjoy the beach because they can’t get to it half the time,” said Terry Mitchell, owner of a second property on the Island of Palms that he says is susceptible to water overflowing.

Storm tides and fine sand are often kept at bay by swamp bags, but neighbors in the communities with seawalls say they keep beach erosion in check.

The walls, which consist of plastic pipes that are placed into the sand and use connecting panels that allow an opening, were initially built on certain beaches in Harbor Island and Isle of Palms as part of a research project conducted by the Citadel.

The environmental groups contend that the sea walls interfere with sea turtle nesting activities. The animals are physically blocked by the walls as they attempt to crawl onto the beaches to nest, according to the court ruling. Sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina is from the beginning of May through late August.

“The construction of any new erosion control structures or devices on the beach is prohibited,” the ruling stated.