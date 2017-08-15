East Cooper Medical, Tenet Healthcare to host hiring event

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Tenet Healthcare and East Cooper Medical will host an event in the Lowcountry to recruit registered nurses Tuesday.

The event begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Courtyard Marriott on Lockwood Drive in Downtown Charleston.

Recruiters are looking to hire nurses with between 1 and 2 years of experience, they are looking to fill more than 200 positions.

The event will last until 1:00 p.m. and then kick off again at 5:00 p.m. and last until 8:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome to attend the event, but organizers are urging attendees to pre-register.

Attendees can pre-register by clicking here.