Body found floating in Adams Run pond

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway in Adams Run following the discovery of a body.

Authorities say shortly after 12 p.m. on Monday, August 15, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a body found floating in a pond in the 5700 block of Jupiter Hill Road.

Currently, the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and Dive Team are on scene recovering the body.

The body will be turned over to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office for identification and to determine the manner of death, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Major Eric Watson.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.