LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriffs Office are responding to a shooting in the 100 block of Meese Road in Ladson.

According to Chief Deputy Mike Cochran, of the Berkeley County Sheriffs Office, the call came in just before six o’clock Tuesday morning.

The case is currently under investigation.

