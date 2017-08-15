Amazon issues refunds to customers who bought counterfeit solar eclipse glasses

Amazon has recalled counterfeit solar eclipse glasses, saying they may not meet ISO standards to protect your eyes while looking at the eclipse.

Amazon says it has emailed anyone that purchased the glasses in question.

Amazon is not releasing a specific brand name for the glasses because the ones in question were counterfeit, meaning there are plenty of glasses sold under that same name that do in fact meet ISO standards for the eclipse, according to the company’s spokesperson.

A statement from Amazon about the recall said: “Safety is among our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards. We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com and eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard.”

Amazon also said some customers did not receive a message because they purchased a product that was confirmed by the supplier to be ISO compliant.

Customers who did not receive an email from Amazon, but are concerned about their eclipse glasses, can reach out to customer service for a refund under the A-to-Z Guarantee.

The American Astronomical Society also has a website to help determine if your eclipse glasses are safe.

The total eclipse is set to appear on Aug. 21, 2017.