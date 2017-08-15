23-year-old found shot to death in Ladson

Related Coverage Berkeley Sheriff’s responding to a shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person found shot to death in Ladson, Tuesday morning.

“When I arrived I found 23-year-old Zachary Davanzo of Ladson lying in the back yard,” According to Bill Salisbury.

We’re told an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.

Details about the shooting are limited but we do know the shooting took place in the 100 block of Meese Road in Ladson.



According to Chief Deputy Mike Cochran, of the Berkeley County Sheriffs Office, the call came in just before 6 a.m.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.