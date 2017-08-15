13 arrested following prostitution bust at 2 Summerville hotels

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Thirteen people are facing various charges in Dorchester County following an undercover prostitution operation.
On Thursday, June 8, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office /Summerville Police Department Metro Narcotics Unit arrested the following people following an undercover prostitution operation at Quality Inn on Jockey Court.
Marion Butler, 48, of North Charleston
Charge: Prostitution 3rd or More
Sabrina Bachan, 32, of Charleston
Charges: Possession of Heroin & Possession of Cocaine Base
Sara Voyles, 28, of Goose Creek
Charge: Prostitution
Shawn Barfield, 36, of Goose Creek
Charge: Possession of Heroin
Kristen Wegner, 30, of Hanahan
Charge: Prostitution
Barbara Malchevsky, 35, of Mt. Pleasant
Charges: Prostitution & Possession of Heroin
On June 27 – 28, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office / Summerville Police Department Metro Narcotics Unit and Summerville Police Department Special Enforcement Team arrested the following people following an undercover prostitution operation at the Wyndham Garden Summerville on Holiday Inn Drive.
Joanna Mangano, 29, of Ladson
Charge: Prostitution
Nicholas Mac Arthur, 29, of North Charleston
Charge: Prostitution
Mandy Gilbert, 30, of Goose Creek
Charge: PWID Methamphetamine 1st & Possession of Heroin
Guy Moreland, 24, of North Charleston
Charge: PWID Methamphetamine 1st
Elizabeth Shelley, 26, of North Charleston
Charge: Prostitution
Kayla Halsey, 26, of Fond Du Lac, WI
Charges: Prostitution & Possession of Heroin
Jennifer Day, 35, of Summerville
Charge: Prostitution