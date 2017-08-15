13 arrested following prostitution bust at 2 Summerville hotels

By Published:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Thirteen people are facing various charges in Dorchester County following an undercover prostitution operation.

On Thursday, June 8, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office /Summerville Police Department Metro Narcotics Unit arrested the following people following an undercover prostitution operation at Quality Inn on Jockey Court.

Marion Butler, 48, of North Charleston
Charge: Prostitution 3rd or More

Sabrina Bachan, 32, of Charleston
Charges: Possession of Heroin & Possession of Cocaine Base

Sara Voyles, 28, of Goose Creek
Charge: Prostitution

Shawn Barfield, 36, of Goose Creek
Charge: Possession of Heroin

Kristen Wegner, 30, of Hanahan
Charge: Prostitution

Barbara Malchevsky, 35, of Mt. Pleasant
Charges: Prostitution & Possession of Heroin

On June 27 – 28, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office / Summerville Police Department Metro Narcotics Unit and Summerville Police Department Special Enforcement Team arrested the following people following an undercover prostitution operation at the Wyndham Garden Summerville on Holiday Inn Drive.

Joanna Mangano, 29, of Ladson
Charge: Prostitution

Nicholas Mac Arthur, 29, of North Charleston
Charge: Prostitution

Mandy Gilbert, 30, of Goose Creek
Charge: PWID Methamphetamine 1st & Possession of Heroin

Guy Moreland, 24, of North Charleston
Charge: PWID Methamphetamine 1st

Elizabeth Shelley, 26, of North Charleston
Charge: Prostitution

Kayla Halsey, 26, of Fond Du Lac, WI
Charges: Prostitution & Possession of Heroin

Jennifer Day, 35, of Summerville
Charge: Prostitution

