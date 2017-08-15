SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Thirteen people are facing various charges in Dorchester County following an undercover prostitution operation.

On Thursday, June 8, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office /Summerville Police Department Metro Narcotics Unit arrested the following people following an undercover prostitution operation at Quality Inn on Jockey Court.

Marion Butler, 48, of North Charleston

Charge: Prostitution 3rd or More

Sabrina Bachan, 32, of Charleston

Charges: Possession of Heroin & Possession of Cocaine Base

Sara Voyles, 28, of Goose Creek

Charge: Prostitution

Shawn Barfield, 36, of Goose Creek

Charge: Possession of Heroin

Kristen Wegner, 30, of Hanahan

Charge: Prostitution

Barbara Malchevsky, 35, of Mt. Pleasant

Charges: Prostitution & Possession of Heroin



13 arrested following prostitution bust at 2 Summerville hotels

On June 27 – 28, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office / Summerville Police Department Metro Narcotics Unit and Summerville Police Department Special Enforcement Team arrested the following people following an undercover prostitution operation at the Wyndham Garden Summerville on Holiday Inn Drive.

Joanna Mangano, 29, of Ladson

Charge: Prostitution

Nicholas Mac Arthur, 29, of North Charleston

Charge: Prostitution

Mandy Gilbert, 30, of Goose Creek

Charge: PWID Methamphetamine 1st & Possession of Heroin

Guy Moreland, 24, of North Charleston

Charge: PWID Methamphetamine 1st

Elizabeth Shelley, 26, of North Charleston

Charge: Prostitution

Kayla Halsey, 26, of Fond Du Lac, WI

Charges: Prostitution & Possession of Heroin

Jennifer Day, 35, of Summerville

Charge: Prostitution