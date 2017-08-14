Summerville admin offices to close for eclipse

Town of Summerville Administrative Offices will close at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017.

Town officials want to ensure that employees have sufficient time to make it home safely before the total eclipse occurs later that afternoon, according to a media release from the Town.

State Emergency Managers have advised all to stay off roads well before, during and well after the actual total eclipse, projected to be experienced in Summerville around 2:45 p.m.

Residents and visitors should note that the top level of the parking garage, located on Short Central, will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting around 4:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21. It will be reopened by the following morning. Signs will be posted noting the closure.

Residents are encouraged to make plans ahead of time for where they will be able to safely view the eclipse and should do so only with approved eye protection. For more information about the eclipse, including safety announcements and events, please visit http://www.summervillesc.gov/eclipse