SC Dept. of Consumer Affairs fields nearly 2,000 complaints so far in 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C.(PRESS RELEASE) – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) received 1,997 consumer complaints from January 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017, resulting in a total of $667,447 credits, refunds and adjustments for consumers.

The number one complaint category for the first half of 2017 was Vehicles, totaling 19.5% of SCDCA’s complaints received. The most common complaints were in reference to used cars, repairs, and credit sales.

The rest of the top five complaint categories, and their most frequently occurring complaint types, are as follows: Utilities (cable television and telephone services), 13.5%; Debt Collection (harassment and unconscionable debt collection practices) 8%; Contractors (solar, home security systems, and landscaping) 7%; and Real Estate (timeshares and homeowners associations) 6%. The top four categories mirror the complaints received by SCDCA in 2016.

The Consumer Federation of America’s 2016 Consumer Complaint Survey Report, which includes data from thirty-nine agencies in 23 states, also lists vehicles as the national top complaint category in 2016. The national report features anecdotal data regarding the complaints from SC residents, including a car complaint SCDCA successfully mitigated. Because of SCDCA’s intervention, the consumer received extensive repairs to a recently purchased used car for free, resulting in over $6,000 in savings.

SCDCA processes and mediates consumer complaints against businesses regulated by DCA, refers complaints that fall within another agency’s jurisdiction, and mediates those complaints against businesses that are unregulated. To file a complaint, visit www.consumer.sc.gov and click FILE A COMPLAINT. To see if a business has complaints against it, consumers should take advantage of the Search Complaints tool on the Consumer Information page of SCDCA’s website.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit http://www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, (800) 922-1594.