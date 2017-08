CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -The Charleston Police Department is asking for help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

Police are on the lookout for the suspect pictured above for an ongoing shoplifting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked please contact Inv. D. Duquette at (843)579-6433 or duquetted@charleston-sc.gov . Or call Crimstoppers at (843)554-1111.