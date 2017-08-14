Charleston County School Board rescinded pay raise

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –The Charleston County School Board has rescinded its pay raise in a second and  final vote 6-0 on Monday.

The  school board members voted to give themselves a substantial pay increase only July 17th 2017.

Board members initially voted 4-2 to approve a pay raise for themselves earning each of them $14,400 a year.

Charleston County’s 50 constituent board members would have made $7,200 annually.

The increase would have cost approximately $400,000 dollars and will be paid for by taxpayers.

CCSD says some of the funds required for the raises would have come from the reserve fund which holds an estimated $27 million.

