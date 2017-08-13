Victim identified in Downtown Charleston shooting

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. —  The Charleston County Coroner says 30-year-old Christopher Mullen was shot and killed on Saturday.

According to Charles Francis, the Public Information Officer for Charleston, the shooting happened on Saturday at 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Line and Nassau street.

Police say Mullen was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, and later died.

According to the coroner, Mullen had recently moved to Charleston from Bluffton.

Police have arrested Douglas LaVance Young, 38, of North Charleston. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Young is currently at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s