Victim identified in Downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston County Coroner says 30-year-old Christopher Mullen was shot and killed on Saturday.

According to Charles Francis, the Public Information Officer for Charleston, the shooting happened on Saturday at 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Line and Nassau street.

Police say Mullen was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, and later died.

Suspect Arrested In Downtown Homicide pic.twitter.com/J4ZKgqSx4L — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 13, 2017

According to the coroner, Mullen had recently moved to Charleston from Bluffton.

Police have arrested Douglas LaVance Young, 38, of North Charleston. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Young is currently at the Al Cannon Detention Center.