Summerville community back to school bash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple groups in Summerville are teaming up for a Back to School Bash on Sunday, August 20th from 12PM- 7PM. It will be held at Doty Park (320 N. Laurel Street, Summerville). This event is organized by the Build-a-Brother Foundation, Distinguished Gentleman’s Club of Charleston, the WE-R1 Organization, Summerville/ North area Jewish Community, and the Community Resource Center. There will be free food, jump castles, free haircuts, and school supplies. You must register in advance in order to receive school supplies, and the child must be present to pick them up. To register, click here.

