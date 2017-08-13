South Carolina might have new rules for tethering dogs

A special panel set up by the South Carolina Legislature has proposed new rules for dogs that are tethered outside.

The potential rules would require that dogs who are tethered have access to food, water and shelter and be able to move around comfortably. The proposed ideas would also allow law enforcement to penalize dog owners who aren’t following the rules.

South Carolina has never had any laws regulating the practice.

Tethering can cause injury or even death to dogs if they are neglected. It can also change their behavior.

“Keeping a dog chained and or tethered for an elongated period of time it breeds aggression and it is zero quality of life for that animal,” said Kim Almstedt, the Executive Director of the Francis R Willis SPCA in Summerville.

The proposed rules on dog tethering will be considered in January when legislators return to Columbia.