SC National Action Network responds to Charlottesville violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Local National Action Network leaders gathered in Downtown Charleston Sunday afternoon in response to acts of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Coalition and North Charleston NAACP also participated in the press conference.

The event was held near the Confederate Defenders of Charleston Monument on the Battery in Downtown Charleston.

Organizers say the goal of the press conference was to call for peace and unity in Charleston.

We must unite against the hateful and heated rhetoric from The Sons of Confederate and the KKK who are supporting white supremacy and hate each Saturday with blatant displays of the symbol of hate and division, the Confederate Battle Flag.” –Elder James Johnson SC National Action Network State Coordinator