Fatal car accident in Bluffton leaves one dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Bluffton Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of SC Highway 278 approximately 100 yards west of Island West Park.

The crash reportedly happened at 8:30 Sunday morning.

The Bluffton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit says one vehicle was turning left from the side street onto SC Highway 278 westbound. A second car traveling on SC Highway 278 eastbound hit the vehicle turning.

The driver of the car turning left died as a result of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle traveling eastbound was transported to the hospital.

Three lanes of SC Highway 278 eastbound were closed to traffic for a little more than an hour.

If anyone has information about the accident, please call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550.” — Bluffton Police Department