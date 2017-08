CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A total solar eclipse will be visible in Charleston on Monday, August 21st. It is not safe to look at this phenomenon with the naked eye, and certified eclipse glasses are quickly flying off the shelves around the Lowcountry. One College of Charleston astronomy professor has an alternative. It’s a eclipse viewer you can build yourself at home for less than a dollar! Click here or check out the video above to learn how to build one.

