Saturday school supply giveaways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple Lowcountry organizations are giving away free school supplies on Saturday, August 12th. Check out the list of events below.

Moncks Corner

OneBerkeley book bag and supply giveaway is happening Saturday, August 12th from 9AM-12PM in Berkeley High School gym (406 W. Main Street, Moncks Corner). Book bags will be give to children who are present at the event while supplies last.

Ridgeville

The Healing Hurts back to school bash is Saturday, August 12th from 11AM- 2PM at Ridgeville Town Hall. This nonprofit aims to help families who are struggling financially, providing resources to help them get back on their feet. There will be free haircuts, clothes, food items, popcorn, prizes and games.

James Island

TheWettExperience is holding the 5th annual Back 2 School Giveaway on Saturday, August 12th from 3-8 PM. It will take place at the Thomas Johnson Park (1443 Secessionville Road) on James Island. In addition to free school supplies, free haircuts, hair braiding, and manicures will be available for the kids. If you are interested in volunteering, contact thewettexperiencellc@gmail.com.

Summerville

Free backpacks filled with school supplies are available at Lighthouse Christian Center (1040 Boonehill Road, Summerville) on Saturday, August 12th from 11AM-2PM. Kids can also enjoy free hot dogs and a jump castle. These is a limited supply, so the giveaway will be first-come, first-served. The child must be present to receive a backpack.

Charleston

The 8th annual Hootie’s Homegrown Round-up is today. They provide essential services like haircuts, dental exams, and eye exams. Plus, there will be free backpacks and school supplies. It’s happening Saturday, August 12th from 12- 4 PM at Burke High School.