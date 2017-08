COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Colleton County early Saturday morning. It happened at 1:30 AM on Red Oak Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the Nissan Altima was traveling westbound when it ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

