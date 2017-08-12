McClellanville free community health event

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- National Community Health Center Week is August 13-19th. The St. James- Santee Family Health Center, Inc. is holding a free health fair. It’s happening on Wednesday, August 16th from 10AM- 3PM at 1189 Tibwin Road, McClellanville. The fair is geared toward veterans, providing health screenings, and representatives from the Vet Centers equipped with resource information. Union Home Mortgage company will also be on hand to help veterans learn about cash rebates and programs to help veterans buy a home.

