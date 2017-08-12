Hootie and the Blowfish Homegrown Roundup serves 1,600+ Charleston County students

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The famous band Hootie and the Blowfish partnered with the Charleston County School District to host the annual Homegrown Round Up: “Back 2 School Basics” event.

The event lasted until 4:00 p.m. at Burke High School. Kids from several Charleston-area schools attended the event to collect school supplies, receive dental and eye exams, and enjoy a haircut all for free.

“I grew up here. I was on the free lunch program growing up in school and all that stuff. I didn’t have a backpack sometimes going to school,” said Darius Rucker, the Hootie and the Blowfish front man.

“It’s just great for me to see those kids go through the line and their faces at the end…how happy they are with all the stuff they got,” Rucker said.

Hootie and the Blowfish played it’s annual Homegrown concert Friday and Saturday night at Volvo Car Stadium.