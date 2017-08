UPDATE — At 3:45 p.m., SCDPS reports lanes are open.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is working the scene of a crash on I-26 Westbound in Dorchester County.

As of 2:00 p.m., the crash at mile maker 183 caused those lanes to be shut down. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said lanes should re-open when tow truck arrives.

News 2 is still working to find out more information about the crash.