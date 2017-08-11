Traffic signal boxes spiffed up with local art

The Town of Mount Pleasant is accepting submissions for phase three of the Culture, Arts & Pride Commission’s Traffic Box Art project until Sept. 11. Open to residents of the tri-county area, selected artists will have their artwork displayed publicly at various intersections in Mount Pleasant.

The artwork must reflect the community and culture of Mount Pleasant. To apply, the artist must submit renditions of his or her work via email or in person and a high resolution image will be required if the art is selected for the program. Selected designs will be awarded a $250 honorarium.

Presented by the Town of Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission, this program aims to promote local artists and to encourage interaction between the creative community, local businesses and residents.

“We have received tremendous support and encouragement from the community regarding the traffic signal box art on Highway 17,” said Special Events Manager Nicole Harvey. “The Culture, Arts & Pride Commission is excited to begin the next installation phase for this innovative program.”

The program now has a total of 11 boxes wrapped from Carolina Park Boulevard to Houston Northcutt/Mathis Ferry Road.

The application and guidelines are available at tompsc.com under the Recreation Department’s Special Events Office. To submit artwork, email events@tompsc.com or drop off the proposal at 391 Egypt Road.