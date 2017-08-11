Solar Eclipse 2017: Glasses Giveaway

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Don’t say News 2 never told you where to find eclipse glasses.

News 2 is partnering with Shades of Charleston in giving away thousands of ISO certified glasses before the total solar eclipse August 21.

They’re not as stylish as Ray Bans but they will allow you to look at the historic event without eye damage as long as you keep them on.

Each is family is allowed to get up to four pair of eclipse glasses for free at Shades of Charleston in Mount Pleasant or Sullivan’s Island.

Shades Mount Pleasant is located on 233 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

Shades Sullivan’s Island is located on 2205 Middle Street Unit D, Sullivan’s Island 29482.

Supplies are limited.