Several guns and drugs seized by Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies seized several stolen guns and drugs following a complaint of a stolen golf cart.

A deputy was following up on a complaint regarding a stolen golf cart possibly being in the front yard of a house on Willowood Road in Pineville on Tuesday. The deputy spoke with the homeowner where the golf cart was located, the elderly homeowner said that she had recently got out of the hospital and found the golf cart in her yard when she got home. She directed the deputies to a nearby address where the parts off of the golf cart were visible.

After investigating, the deputy found that parts were from the golf cart in question. That golf cart was confirmed to be stolen out of St. Stephen. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the residence in question.

during the search deputies located the following:

102 gross grams of a white powdery substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine.

2 grams of a green plant like material that field tested presumptive to be marijuana

One Benelli Super Black Eagle II shotgun that had been reported stolen out of St. Stephen

One Remmington 870 Super Mag 12 Gauge shotgun

45 rounds of 40 caliber ammunition, 43 .22 caliber super speed hollow point bullets, Eight magazines, one extended magazine containing 7 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, one with 14 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition as well as 6 empty magazines

One Springfield Armory XD .40 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen out of St. Stephen

One Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol with South Carolina DNR stamped on it that had been stolen out of Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction

One Streamlight flashlight that had been stolen from the same incident where the DNR pistol was stolen

One Smith & Wesson .40 with serial number DWE8396. This pistol was not shown to be stolen.

One Beretta 9mm with serial number BER286325. This pistol was not shown to be stolen.

One ATI GSC-522 .22 Caliber rifle with serial number A407332. This pistol was not shown to be stolen.

A camouflage body armor fragmentation vest.

Warrants have been obtained for the arrest of Danzel Rubin Willis (age 25) of Big Nicks Lane in Moncks Corner. Willis is out on a $10,000 surety bond relating to a June 29, 2017 arrest for drug manufacturing related charges. He bonded out on July 1st.

Warrants for the arrest of Danzell Rubin Willis are in NCIC. The warrants are for possession of a stolen handgun (x3), possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and trafficking in cocaine base. Willis is supposed to surrender on Friday.

“I wanted to thank and recognize the citizens that helped us solve this and the hard work of the detectives and deputies who helped make this case. These are serious charges,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.