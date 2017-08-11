SC inmate flashes knife on Facebook Live

A South Carolina inmate serving a 10-year sentence for burglary has exposed flaws in a prison’s security with a number of social media posts.

Jose Ariel Rivera posted a Facebook Live video last week while brandishing a knife. The 31-year-old is serving time at Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections is investigating. Rivera has been reprimanded twice this year.

A prison spokesperson says the video is another example of the unfettered access cellphones give inmates have to the outside world.

Several state leaders have been urging the Federal Communications Commission to allow prison to block cellphone signals.

“Most of these folks have victims that are associated with their crimes, and the victims should not be subjected to seeing any more of the shenanigans that’s going on with these Facebook posts and Twitter or whatever they’re using to get these messages out,” said State Senator Brad Hutto, who represents Orangeburg.

Hutto is concerned that state officials don’t have more control over what happens inside South Carolina prisons.