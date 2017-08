The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a woman Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Twin Oaks Drive in Walterboro. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced her dead on the scene a short time later.

The Sheriff’s Office is treating the shooting as a homicide.

