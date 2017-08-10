Victim in fatal motorcycle accident identified

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD) -Authorities responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on Cypress Gardens Road early Thursday morning.

According to the Berkeley County Coroner a motorcycle had run off the right side of the roadway and into the woods.

The operator of the motorcycle was 35-year-old Jamie Benjamin Pitts of Summerville. Pitts was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

His death has been ruled accidental and is under investigation by the Berkeley County Coroner and the Moncks Corner Police Dept.

This was the 24th traffic death in Berkeley County this year.

