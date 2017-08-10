Summerville Chamber of Commerce creates t-shirt for upcoming eclipse

The Summerville Chamber of Commerce wanted to create something to bring the Summerville community together for the upcoming solar eclipse. So they created a glow-in-the-dark t-shirt just for town.

The Chamber already sold 751 shirts and have just under 250 left. The shirts cost $15 and come with a pair of NASA approved glasses to watch the eclipse.

“We still have plenty left for people that want to come in that haven’t done it,” said Kevin Szostak, the Planning and Strategic Initiatives Coordinator for the Chamber.

“{It’s] just going to be a fun thing to see that the community is all getting together about little things like shirts.”

The shirts are available for purchase at the Chamber located at 402 North Main Street in Summerville.