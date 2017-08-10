Police searching for suspect accused of exposing himself at Walmart

By Published:

MONCKS CORONER, SC (WCBD) -The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of exposing himself inside a Walmart.

On Tuesday, police responded to a report that a person was harassing customers inside a Moncks Coroner Walmart. It was later revealed through security footage that the suspect had exposed himself to customers.

    

The person of interest is described as black male, 30-35-years-old, 6” tall, weighing approximately 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing dark blue sweat pants, white t-shirt and dark color ball cap.

According to store video the Subject left in a 2004-2009  white or silver Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information information  on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the  Moncks Corner Police Dept. at 843-719-7930

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s