Police searching for suspect accused of exposing himself at Walmart

MONCKS CORONER, SC (WCBD) -The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of exposing himself inside a Walmart.

On Tuesday, police responded to a report that a person was harassing customers inside a Moncks Coroner Walmart. It was later revealed through security footage that the suspect had exposed himself to customers.

The person of interest is described as black male, 30-35-years-old, 6” tall, weighing approximately 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing dark blue sweat pants, white t-shirt and dark color ball cap.

According to store video the Subject left in a 2004-2009 white or silver Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Moncks Corner Police Dept. at 843-719-7930