North Charleston plagued by false alarms

City of North Charleston police have responded to so many false alarms, the city council is enacting a new ordinance that carries a hefty fine.

According to the city’s spokesman, Ryan Johnson, between January and mid-July there were 6,620 false alarms within city limits. of those, the top 10 businesses shared 436 alarms between them. Though the city didn’t have a cost associated with responding to the alarms, Johnson said it’s responsible for many man-hours.

There is also a concern for public safety when fire or police are sent on calls for false alarms.

Once the new ordinance is passed Thursday even at the city council meeting, the fine for causing a false alarm is $1092. Police will only cite a business if more than three alarms happen within a year.