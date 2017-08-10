False alarms getting in the way of duties of first responders

City of North Charleston police have responded to so many false alarms, the city council is enacting a new ordinance that carries a hefty fine for false alarms.

According to the city’s spokesman, Ryan Johnson, between January and mid-July there were 6,620 false alarms within city limits. From those, the top 10 businesses shared 436 alarms between them. Though the city didn’t have a cost associated with responding to the alarms, Johnson said it’s responsible for many man-hours.

There is also a concern for public safety when fire or police are sent on calls for false alarms .

The ordinance passed unanimously on Thursday. This allows the city to fine someone if their alarm goes off more than 4 times in a calendar year. The fine is up to $1,092.