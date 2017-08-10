Back to school bash planned in Dorchester County

Healing Hurts will hold its inaugural “Back to School Bash” Saturday at the Ridgeville Town Hall building in Ridgeville, SC. Children will be offered free haircuts and clothing. Families can also take home free food and canned goods. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event features health screenings, games and entertainment from a local artist.

This Back to School Bash serves as a kickoff to the new school year helping many local families to get a head start on the school year,” a press release read.