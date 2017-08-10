Authorities make arrest in the murder of Colleton County woman

Khilil Nirek Morgan

COLLETON, SC (WCBD) -Authorities have made an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old Tahara Crosby.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Khilil Nirek Morgan at Thursday morning for the murder of Tahara Crosby.

Wednesday evening Colleton County Dispatch received a 911 call from Mr. Morgan reference to a shooting that occurred at a residence located on Twin Oaks Ln.

Upon arriving on scene deputy’s found Tahara Crosby with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel on scene pronounced Ms. Crosby deceased.

Morgan will be booked and charge with murder and scheduled for a bond hearing at the Colleton County Detention Center. He will then be transported to Charleston County Detention Center because of his medical needs/requirements, where he will remain.

