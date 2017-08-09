VIDEO: Inside the Ladson pawn shop shooting

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD) -The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released video from the shooting inside Big Buck’s Pawn Shop on College Park Road in Ladson.

Deputies say a man entered the store just after 4 pm and asked to see an AR-15 rifle. While inspecting the weapon, he took out a loaded magazine he had on his person and inserted it into the gun. He then began shooting into the store and at two employees. A store employee returned fire from his own firearm as the suspect fled the store.

The full video can be seen here.

Deputies arrested Gregory Franklin Westfall behind the store in a wooded area. They say he still had the AR-15 and was wearing ballistic armor when he was taken into custody without incident.

Police also say Westfall made several statements about 9-11 and that Russians were sending him messages.

The Charleston County Bomb Squad assisted in clearing the contents of the suspect’s Dodge Ram pickup truck and book-bag.

The FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosive were called for assistance.

Westfall faces 2 charges of attempted murder, a weapons charge, and an armed robbery charge. He is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

He is expected in bond court on Wednesday.