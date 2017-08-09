Train derails in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -A train has derailed near the intersection of Durant and Rivers in North Charleston.

According to Charleston Consolidated Dispatch the derailment occurred at 4:43 Wednesday afternoon.

The North Charleston Fired Department initially responded to the scene, CSX has since taken over.

The North Charleston Police Department has closed Meeting Street due to the incident.

