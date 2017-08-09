Train derails in North Charleston

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -A train has derailed near the intersection of Durant and Rivers in North Charleston.

According to Charleston Consolidated Dispatch the derailment occurred at 4:43 Wednesday afternoon.

The North Charleston Fired Department initially responded to the scene, CSX has since taken over.

The North Charleston Police Department has closed Meeting Street due to the incident.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s