Special senate committee to investigate failed nuclear project

A special state senate committee was recently formed to investigate the failed VC Summer Nuclear Facility in Fairfield County.

Senator Sean Bennett, who represents Summerville and parts of Dorchester County, will serve on the committee that is going to review the project and the decisions made by the management of SCE&G and Santee Cooper.

Senator Bennett explained that the committee will determine what they can do to help customers and if the lawmakers need to change laws.

“What we need to know is do they have the tools to help defend against some of the challenges that rate payers are facing today,” said Senator Bennett.

The special committee will determine if there are other ways to pay for the failed project aside from the proposed plan to raise rates on SCE&G customers for the next 60 years.

Officials from SCANA, the corporation that owns SCE&G, have been invited to speak about the decision to cancel the project at a public meeting held by Representative Wendell Gilliard at North Charleston City Hall on Thursday, August 10th at 1 p.m.