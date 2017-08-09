Police ask for help locating missing man

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) -The Mount Pleasant Police Department asking for the public’s help in locating Darren Pinckney.

Mr. Pinckney left his home on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m.

He was last seen at Subway on Belle Station Blvd. where he frequents goes. He is also typically spotted at Snowden, Belle Station, and Belle Hall Shopping Center.

Mr. Pinckney was last seen wearing flowered shorts and a short-sleeved, striped shirt and is described as being 5’7″ tall, weighing 202lbs, and is bald.