Dorchester County sand mines help builders and local economy

Mining for sand is an important part of building and development in the Lowcountry.

“Because the soil content here in the Lowcountry isn’t ideal for building so they have to use sand to build a foundation to make it strong enough to actually build buildings and homes on,” said Tiffany Norton, Public Information Officer for Dorchester County.

The mines bring in tax revenue, generate jobs and keep costs down for builders across the area who can use the local sand to build buildings and homes.

Dorchester County residents have had concerns in the past about sand mining like the noise it may cause, the environmental impact of the mining and the potential damage to roads. The county does gives residents an opportunity to voice their concerns through the Board of Zoning Appeals.