Authorities search for East Bay Wine & Spirits shoplifting suspect

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -The Charleston City Police Department is asking for help in search of a shoplifting suspect.

On Tuesday at approximately 7:00 p.m. police responded to East Bay Wine & Spirits in response to a suspect who left the store with over $119.89 worth of alcohol.

Once on scene authorities were advised by a complainant that a black male suspect with multiple tattoos, wearing a tank top, black socks, tennis shoes, black silky shorts entered the liquor store around 6:50 p.m. and began speaking on his phone with a friend about splitting the price of alcohol.

The suspect then grabbed a bottle to purchase and went to the checkout where he claimed to have forgotten his wallet.

He then attempted to pay for the bottle but his card was declined. After attempting two more times to pay for the alcohol the suspect called his friend and asked again if “they” would split the price of the alcohol.

The suspect then picked up a $109.99 bottle of Crown Royal XR and walked toward the door.

The complainant followed the suspect, but the suspect then jumped into a white Chevy Cavalier with tag: NLE655 and fled east on Wentworth Street.

According to authorities the tags on the Cavalier are registered to a different vehicle.