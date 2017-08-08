The Citadel, CSU ranked in FCS preseason coaches poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Coming off a 2016 season in which it went 14-1 and was crowned national champion, James Madison University was selected first overall in the 2017 FCS preseason coaches poll.

The Dukes received 20 first-place votes, accumulating a total of 642 points, and are led by senior quarterback Bryan Schor. Schor was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year in 2016, throwing for 29 touchdowns with just six interceptions and adding 10 more scores on the ground. Including Schor, JMU returns three All-Americans and 14 starters for the 2017 campaign.

North Dakota State (12-2) was slated to finish second, receiving a pair of first-place votes, while Sam Houston State (12-1) was voted third, totaling three first-place votes.

Eastern Washington and Jacksonville State round out the top five, followed by the final team receiving a first-place vote, South Dakota State, at No. 6.

Illinois State and Northern Iowa both cracked the preseason top 25 after finishing 2016 unranked.

The 2017 preseason poll features teams from nine conferences, with the Missouri Valley leading the way with five schools. The Big Sky, CAA and the Southern Conference each boast four schools in the preseason poll.

The FCS Coaches Poll is based exclusively on a voting panel of head coaches in the FCS under the cooperation of the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA) and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and is administered by the Southern Conference.

Preseason FCS Coaches Poll (Aug. 8, 2017) Points 2016 Final 2016 Record Team (First-Place Votes) 1 James Madison (20) 642 1 14-1 2 North Dakota State (2) 618 3 12-2 3 Sam Houston State (3) 577 5 12-1 4 Eastern Washington 525 4 12-2 5 Jacksonville State 493 6 10-2 6 South Dakota State (1) 479 7 9-4 7 Richmond 474 8 10-4 8 Youngstown State 450 2 12-4 9 Villanova 413 13 9-4 10 North Dakota 412 12 9-3 11 Wofford 381 11 10-4 12 The Citadel 333 9 10-2 13 Chattanooga 330 10 9-4 14 Charleston Southern 261 14 7-4 15 Central Arkansas 251 16 10-3 16 New Hampshire 244 17 10-3 17 Lehigh 177 18 9-3 18 Illinois State 149 N/R 6-6 19 Samford 144 23 7-5 20 Northern Iowa 136 N/R 5-6 21 Grambling State 133 15 12-1 22 Weber State 102 24 7-5 23 Cal Poly 85 21t 7-5 24 North Carolina Central 83 19 9-3 25 North Carolina A&T 78 20 9-3

Others receiving votes: Fordham (63), Albany (62), Western Illinois (54), Montana (51), Northern Arizona (42), McNeese State (34), San Diego (33), Tennessee State (26), Kennesaw State (17), William & Mary (16), Harvard (16), South Dakota (14), Saint Francis (8), Southeastern Louisiana (7), Dayton (7), Nicholls State (6), Princeton (5), Prairie View A&M (5), Colgate (5), Towson (2), Eastern Illinois (2), Southern (2), Southern Utah (2), Mercer (1).